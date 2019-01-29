Preston North End defender Andy Boyle makes Ross County loan move

Preston North End defender Andy Boyle has joined Scottish Championship side Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The Irishman spent the first half of the season with Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee, making 13 appearances and scoring one goal.

He will now be trying to help the table-topping Staggies return to the top tier at the first time of asking after relegation last season.

The move takes Boyle to the end of his North End contract, the one-cap Republic of Ireland international having arrived with Daryl Horgan from Dundalk in January 2017.