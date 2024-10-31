Safe standing | Getty Images

PNE’s atmosphere at Deepdale as been a topic of discussion among supporters

Preston North End are not currently prioritising the introduction of safe standing at Deepdale.

During the 2021/22 season, a trial period started for Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing at their stadiums. That summer, laws were changed and the green light was given to clubs - by the government - to create designated areas at their grounds.

The concept had been outlawed in light of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. But, following 30 plus years of campaigning from the Football Supporters’ Association, there are now plenty of railed areas at clubs’ stadiums - where fans can stand.

Back in 2021, it was reported that North End were open to the idea - but that the Lilywhites would not be ready for the initial trial period. Cost and change implications were always a factor though and the required £500,000 outlay means PNE aren’t exploring the idea right now.

Plenty of Championship clubs have safe standing at their stadiums - Burnley, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Derby County, Norwich City, Portsmouth, QPR, Stoke City, Sunderland and Swansea City. In League One, Birmingham City have a 3,000 capacity for it, while supporters at Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town can also stand.