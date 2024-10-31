PNE are back on home soil this weekend against Bristol City

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s those moments when it’s just really, really quiet - to the point where the lack of noise actually serves as a distraction from the game going on in front of you. There is just about every stat going in football these days, but it’s probably a good thing that average decibel per 90 hasn’t emerged just yet. The hope was that an improved product on offer would boost Preston North End’s home atmosphere. Maybe in time it will do, but we’re not there yet.

This is certainly not a finger pointing exercise. After all, there is no chanting coming from the press box, but this is a topic of increased discussion which ought to be recognised by a football club’s local media. Instead of a blame game, this has to be a collective strive for improvement. Everybody wants the same thing. Deepdale has never exactly boomed with noise for entire contests - there are few stadiums where that’s the case - but something just feels off. Different. Not right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, this is a shame for boss Paul Heckingbottom and his team, because North End are playing better, more watchable stuff under the 47-year-old. And supporters do genuinely seem engaged by - and on board with - what he is trying to do. On the road, the following and backing will very rarely disappoint. Against Luton Town at home, in Heckingbottom’s first match, the noise in the second half was terrific. It’s definitely important to recognise that.

Perhaps that also shows the high bar that is required, though: a new manager through the door and utter relief at winning, after a turbulent - to say the least - start to the campaign off the pitch. North End’s form at Deepdale was much improved last season, but the home faithful had a prolonged period in which they were uninspired. In 2022/23, Preston scored 20 goals in 23 home games. Did this start to become a chore for people? Heckingbottom is tasked with trying to change that and deliver both performances and results; he’s made a decent enough start.

You cannot underestimate the role the crowd has to play, in trying to achieve that. Which raises the question: How on earth do PNE get it going again? Safe standing would surely help North End’s cause, but that is not on the cards right now. The Alan Kelly Town End has been the atmosphere driver throughout the 21st century and therefore eyes must be on it. The noise has to come from there - then you will likely get sections of the Invincibles and Finney following suit.

This is not a case of getting 15 thousand supporters singing all at once. Up and down the country, there aren’t many places you will see that. The key is having a section - where people buy a ticket with the intention of singing and chanting in mind. Because, at the end of the day, it is not a particularly natural thing to do - unless everyone around you is. For the last couple of decades, that area has been the top corner of the Town End; it’s clear that may need a freshen up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The days of supporters stood up, along the top of the AKTE, are not as common anymore and the drum is a tired thing. Preston’s hymn sheet is also rather bare. New chants are needed; occasionally some strong suggestions are shared on social media, but they struggle to make it on to the terraces for whatever reason. The best songs for fans are ones unique to their club and squad. Perhaps pre-match needs looking at too. Does a buzz really kick in?

The Gentry Bar is of course there now, so fans do have a place to go and drink should they wish. And the latest experiment is a light’s show, but you feel more may be needed. For North End, Deepdale has to be an advantage. It’s key to any successful football team. Thankfully, Heckingbottom’s side have been strong on their own patch, so far in his tenure. But, if a more aggressive style isn’t the solution to Preston’s atmosphere struggles, then the search for one must go on.