Preston North End deadline day round-up: Graham Burke moves on loan to Gillingham, no new additions as expected, Brandon Barker stays put amid rumours and news from around the Championship

Preston North End let Graham Burke join Gillingham on loan in their only piece of deadline day business.

Graham Burke has joined Gillingham on loan