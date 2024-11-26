Billy Jones of Preston North End celebrates with Stephen Elliott and Jon Parkin | Getty Images

He also played for Sunderland, Man City and Wolves during his playing career

Former Preston North End striker Stephen Elliott has landed his first job as a football manager.

The 40-year-old has been confirmed as the new boss of Wexford FC, who finished third in the League of Ireland First Division this season. He spent 2008 to 2010 at Deepdale as a player, scoring eight goals in 52 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Elliott, who earned nine caps for the Republic of Ireland, also played for Sunderland, Hearts, Wolves and Coventry City during his career - having started out at Manchester City. Post-playing, he moved into the world of coaching and had been head of academy football at St Patrick’s Athletic.

"First and foremost I am extremely grateful to all involved at the football club to be given the opportunity to be a first team manager for the first time,” said Elliott. “I am proud and privileged to have the opportunity to lead and represent Wexford FC as manager going forward.

“A big part of the future of this football club lies in the energy, hunger, and talent of our young players. Working with a young squad excites me, because it’s not just about developing individuals but building a legacy that runs from the academy to the first team.

“I want to create an environment where senior players set the tone, leading by example, and young players know what is required at first team level. Together, we aim to create a culture of opportunity, hard work, and belief—which will be engraved in the very fabric of the club."