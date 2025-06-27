Kitt Nelson | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Extension to Preston North End youngster’s loan move confirmed

Preston North End youngster Kitt Nelson has had his loan at Cork City extended until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was set to be at Turners Cross until June 30, but his move will now run through to early November. Nelson has been a regular in the Cork side and his performances have come in for praise, despite the team’s struggles.

Cork currently sit bottom of the table after 21 games and are well adrift of safety, but only four points behind ninth placed Sligo Rovers. Should Cork climb above Sligo they would compete in a relegation play-off.

Nelson, who is contracted at PNE until 2028, has scored four goals in 19 league appearances for Cork - which included a last minute winner against Waterford. The attacking midfielder is yet to make his debut for Preston.

“He had significant interest...”

“I’m delighted Kitt has chosen to extend his time with Cork City FC until the end of the season,” said manager Gerard Nash. “I know he had significant interest from clubs in the UK & he has shown real commitment to be with us.

“That mindset and mentality is exactly what we need at this time, and this, alongside Kitt’s obvious footballing abilities make him an important signing.

“I think he sees and feels the potential in how we are trying to develop young players within our environment and I think he will play a big part in the second half of our season.”

