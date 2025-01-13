Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE man has been at Deepdale since signing from Peterborough United in 2018

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Welshman was set to be out of contract in the summer but has penned fresh terms until the summer of 2026. Hughes follows fellow defender Jordan Storey in signing a new deal this season. The 32-year-old has made 241 appearances for PNE since signing in 2018 from Peterborough United.

On his new deal, Hughes told iFollow PNE: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here up to now. For me, it was a case of looking to extend my stay. It’s not easy to stay at a club for such a long period of time and the level as well.

Andrew Hughes | Getty Images

“On a personal note, I’m really pleased, but it would be nice to achieve something as well. I think everyone’s really enjoying playing football. Everyone’s pulling in the right direction so we’re in for a good second half of the season.”

Hughes has added 26 appearances to his PNE tally this campaign, after managing 39 in the previous Championship campaign. He has scored nine goals during his time at Deepdale. Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom is looking forward to continue working with the experienced defender.

“Important part of the team”

The Lilywhites boss: “We’re happy to tie down Hughesy for another year because he’s an important part of the team. He offers us some flexibility and I think over the years he’s really established himself as a Championship defender.

“Hughesy’s started every league game for us this season when he’s been available which speaks volumes. Everyone knows we were keen to add to the backline, and that’s why we brought Lewis in, but there’s also players here who we want to move forwards with us and Hughesy’s definitely one of them.”

Preston’s out-of-contract list for 2025 now includes goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, defenders Liam Lindsay, Patrick Bauer and Kian Best, midfielders Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady and Duane Holmes as well as front man Emil Riis.