Emil Riis and Liam Lindsay | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Plenty of PNE players have entered the final year of their deals

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contract discussions are right at the back of Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe’s mind.

The Lilywhites are gearing up for the 2024/25 campaign - the third full season under Lowe and fourth in total. All the focus is on the opening night clash against Sheffield United - at Deepdale on August 9. And in the background, PNE are looking to conclude further transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End have made two signings so far this summer, in Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson. As for the current squad, plenty of players have entered the final year of their contracts at Preston. But, Lowe is in no rush to open discussions with anyone over fresh terms.

“Not at all, no,” said Lowe. “There is no need. We have got to hit the ground running, as such. I am not saying we’re going to go and win the first five or six games, but we’ve got to perform to the levels. Nobody has knocked on my door to say: ‘Can I have this or that?’ because they understand.

“Twelve months is a long time, in football. If you are contracted for 12 months, then it’s a long time. I am always one of them where if you do well by me and the football club, then we’ll do well by you - which we have always done and stuck by.

“I think for us, we’ve just got to make sure the players perform to the levels. And if they perform to the levels, then I think the football club and Peter (Ridsdale) are kind enough to go: ‘Okay, well you have earned this, we will look after you’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, we haven’t even kicked a ball yet and one or two players might end up moving out of the door, who’ve got contracts. I don’t know; you never know what is around the corner. But, we definitely won’t be worrying about stuff like that in the near future.”

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman sees his deal expire next summer, along with defenders Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes. Midfielders Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes and Robbie Brady are in the same boat, as are strikers Emil Riis, Will Keane and player-coach, Ched Evans. The young players out of contract in 2025 are Kian Best, Josh Seary, Kian Taylor, Kitt Nelson and Finlay Cross-Adair.