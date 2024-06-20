Where the 13 out of contract Preston North End players in 2025 stand, heading into next season...
1. Emil Riis
Ideally work would've already started on sorting a new contract for Riis. He actually looked as good as ever after returning from that horror injury. The Dane is a dangerous striker at Championship level and there was talk of a £7million bid a couple of years ago. Letting him enter his final 12 months would be risky; the quicker a new deal is sorted the better. | Getty Images
2. Will Keane
It would be no real surprise if Keane's contract was extended, but there is perhaps little need to rush. At 31, there is no great resale value to factor in and North End could see how the number seven gets on next season. But, he kept himself fit - playing 38 games - and top scored with 13 goals. Keane is a solid, senior option to have in your striking department. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Duane Holmes
A similar story with Holmes, who never had a particularly bad spell last season but certainly an up and down campaign. He was one of the main men in the first few weeks, then drifted in and out of the team as the season went on. If he has a strong first half of 2024/25, then he's another experienced head to keep around. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Kian Best
You always want to keep your young players hungry, but Best could certainly be an asset to Preston and it'd make sense to tie him down now. The youngster earned a call-up to the England U19 squad, after his first season with the senior team at Deepdale. He still has a long way to go and a lot to prove, but Preston definitely don't want to lose him. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.