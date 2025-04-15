Kacper Pasiek | PNEFC/Ian Robinson

The Preston North End pair were out of contract at Deepdale this summer

Preston North End have offered young defender Kacper Pasiek a two-year contract, the Lancashire Post understands.

The 19-year-old left back had a one-year option triggered last summer, after his two-year scholarship came to an end. He was one of four second-years kept on for another 12 months and Pasiek has now been offered pro-terms at Deepdale.

He has been on the bench five times for North End’s first team, across all competitions, but is yet to make his first team bow. Pasiek’s first loan spell was at Warrington Town in the previous campaign. He had a short spell with Marine due to injury this season before stepping up to National League level, with Altrincham.

Pasiek has made plenty of appearances for PNE’s reserves, in the Central League competitions. He is a dynamic left sided defender, capable of playing at full-back or wing-back. He was an unused substitute against Stoke, Norwich, Burnley, Wycombe and Aston Villa.

Another deal offered to North End man

Preston are also believed to have offered Josh Seary a six-month extension to his contract, while the defender continues his rehabilitation from a serious injury. The 20-year-old suffered the blow in November while playing for Northern Irish club Larne - whom he was on loan with until January 12.

Seary joined the NIFL Premiership outfit in August and had started to get regular game time, with eight appearances made in all competitions - the right-back played 90 minute in the UEFA Conference League clash against Swiss side St Gallen.

Reacting to the injury, the defender posted on social media: “Not the news I was wanting to hear from the results of the scan on my knee. It's going to be a long tough road to recovery but I will focus on my rehabilitation and getting back playing a quick as I can. I am even more determined to be back fitter and stronger after my operation.”

Seary was offered professional terms at Deepdale before he turned 17, along with Noah Mawene. He then agreed a one-year extension in February of last year. The full-back has made five appearances for North End’s first team to date, having debuted against Salford City in last season’s EFL Cup tie.

