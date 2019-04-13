Preston North End confident of holding on to manager Alex Neil amid interest from West Brom

Preston North End are confident of holding on to manager Alex Neil amid interest from today's opponents West Bromwich Albion.

Neil will be in the away dug out at the Hawthorns this afternoon as North End look to put a run of three defeats behind them and help Gentry Day go with a swing.

The Baggies have been strongly linked with the 37-year-old over the last few weeks, that speculation intensifying in recent days.

But North End haven't received an official approach from them asking to talk to Neil and club sources say one would be futile.

Neil was appointed as PNE manager in July 2017 and guided them to a seventh-place finish last season.

After a poor start to this season, North End rose to seventh place before last month's international break on the back of two lengthy unbeaten runs.

However, three defeats to Reading, Sheffield United and Leeds have seen them fall off the pace.