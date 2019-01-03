Preston North End complete the signing of Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley

Preston North End have completed the signing of Exeter City's much sought after striker Jayden Stockley.

The 25-year-old frontman has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with PNE and moves to Deepdale for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £750,000.

North End were among of clubs to have triggered a buy-out clause in Stockely's contract at Exeter, the Grecians announcing on New Year's Day that he was free to talk to those teams.

Stockley said: "I'm glad I can come here in a rich vein of form and hopefully I can continue that and offer my qualities to this already strong team.

"I feel confident and I'm very thankful for the move."

PNE boss Alex Neil said: "He will certainly give us a different option.

"He is a good age as well, 25, and he is fully fit.

"Jayden has been playing regularly for Exeter, which is a big thing, because sometimes when you do business in January, you can bring in guys who haven’t been playing, whereas that is not the case here and we hope he can come in and hit the ground running."

Stockley isn't eligible to play against Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday as he is cup-tied, so the Championship clash with Swansea on January 12 will be the first time he is available.

Poole-born Stockley started his career with Bournemouth and had eight spells out on loan to further his development.

He moved to Aberdeen in June 2016 on a permanent transfer and scored six goals there before Exeter paid a club-record fee for him in August 2017 to take him to Devon.

Stockley, who is 6ft 3in, has scored 41 goals in all competitions for the Grecians in a season-and-a-half.

In 2018, he was the top scorer in all four divisions in English football.

The striker is PNE's second piece of transfer business this week, following the signing of Josh Ginnelly from Walsall.