Preston North End close in on deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley

Preston North End look are closing in on a deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

The 25-year-old has impressed on loan at Accrington in League One this season, Stanley chairman Andy Holt revealing on Wednesday morning that the Lilywhites are in talks with Ripley.

PNE are on the hunt for someone to provide competition for Declan Rudd after allowing Chris Maxwell to join Charlton on loan until the end of the season on Tuesday.

Ripley has played 24 times for Accrington this season and kept five clean sheets with reports suggesting North End have beaten another Championship club to his signature.