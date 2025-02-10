The PNE striker has come off the bench in the last two games against Blackburn Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers

Preston North End striker Ched Evans said it felt ‘awesome’ to score the winning penalty in last weekend’s FA Cup tie.

The 36-year-old converted the decisive spot-kick as PNE beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-2 on penalties, after a goalless 120 minutes at Deepdale. The week prior Evans had made his first appearance for almost nine months, as he came off the bench at Blackburn Rovers.

In April 2024, Evans made a remarkable return to the football pitch after surgery to treat a ‘serious medical condition’ relating to his neck and spine. He then agreed a player-coach deal with PNE for the current campaign but, a couple of months ago, chose to focus purely on playing again.

Ched Evans and Freddie Woodman celebrate | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Evans, who has done his coaching badges, enjoyed his time assisting with coaching and still very much harbours ambitions in that field. But, being 50/50 with his football was something he couldn’t get on board with and so the decision to go all-in again was made.

The Welshman gained some minutes for the reserves in early January and played for the first time under boss Paul Heckingbottom, at Ewood Park. A knee issue had seen Evans sidelined for most of the first half of the season, but with a ‘draining’ period now behind him he’s aiming to contribute for a manager who has made a fine impression.

“He's probably the best manager I've ever had in regards to tactical awareness, man management - and even dealing with the situation and the conversation we had about playing/managing,” said Evans. “He made it easy for me. I think watching him as a coach, that got me going because I was looking at what he wanted to do, how we were creating chances and scoring goals.

“It was like: ‘Yeah, I'd love to have a go at that’. I think the style of football and the way he wants to play has been working for us. It's just seeing games out, that winning mentality, that aggression, which I think I do show and hopefully I can show the manager. That's what I can bring. I can bring that leadership on the pitch and that experience to see games through and get them wins.

“The build-up to the game, the information we're getting and then the tactical awareness on the pitch and in real time, seeing what the issue is... as a player I didn't really see it. So much goes into it and the respect for that side of it, for me now, having spent some time there, it’s gone up massively. As a player I wish I knew that earlier because we just turned up to training and thought it just happened, but it didn't.

“If you look at some of the games which we could have won, it's nothing to do with effort or determination or scoring, it's just getting that win. I think it's just something small, game management and stuff like that. It's something easily adjusted and the performances have been really good. There's so much for gaffer to work with and yeah, it's exciting.”