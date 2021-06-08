All the transfer gossip from the Championship

Preston North End: Championship transfer talk round-up - PNE close in on defender, Blackpool snap-up left-back, Michael Appleton is the new West Brom favourite

Championship clubs are starting to do business with the summer transfer window opening officially on Wednesday.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:28 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:46 am

Preston North End are closing-in on three signings as they look to secure Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen who were on loan last season.

Newly-promoted Hull and Blackpool have got new signings agreed, while West Bromwich Albion's search for a new head coach could see them land Michael Appleton.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and gossip from the Championship.

1. Blackpool swoop for Doncaster defender

Blackpool have signed left-back Reece James from Doncaster Rovers. He was on PNE's books as a youth team player. (Various)

Photo: Getty Images

Buy photo

2. QPR midfielder heads for exit door

Tom Carroll is ready to leave QPR after failing to agree a new contract. (West London Sport)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

3. Hull sign Luton midfielder

Hull City have signed midfielder George Moncur who had been released by Luton. (Club website)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

4. Cardiff eye Rotherham striker

Cardiff City are keeping tabs on Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo (Wales Online)

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3