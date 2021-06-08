Preston North End: Championship transfer talk round-up - PNE close in on defender, Blackpool snap-up left-back, Michael Appleton is the new West Brom favourite

Preston North End are closing-in on three signings as they look to secure Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen who were on loan last season.

Newly-promoted Hull and Blackpool have got new signings agreed, while West Bromwich Albion's search for a new head coach could see them land Michael Appleton.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and gossip from the Championship.

1. Blackpool swoop for Doncaster defender Blackpool have signed left-back Reece James from Doncaster Rovers. He was on PNE's books as a youth team player. (Various)

2. QPR midfielder heads for exit door Tom Carroll is ready to leave QPR after failing to agree a new contract. (West London Sport)

3. Hull sign Luton midfielder Hull City have signed midfielder George Moncur who had been released by Luton. (Club website)

4. Cardiff eye Rotherham striker Cardiff City are keeping tabs on Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo (Wales Online)