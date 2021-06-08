Preston North End: Championship transfer talk round-up - PNE close in on defender, Blackpool snap-up left-back, Michael Appleton is the new West Brom favourite
Championship clubs are starting to do business with the summer transfer window opening officially on Wednesday.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:28 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:46 am
Preston North End are closing-in on three signings as they look to secure Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen who were on loan last season.
Newly-promoted Hull and Blackpool have got new signings agreed, while West Bromwich Albion's search for a new head coach could see them land Michael Appleton.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and gossip from the Championship.
