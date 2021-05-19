Preston North End: Championship transfer rumours - PNE linked with Luton defender, Stoke keeper on the move in search of another promotion

Among the rumours doing the rounds is one claiming Preston North End have an interest in Luton defender Matty Pearson.

The centre-half is out of contract with the Hatters this summer and that has seen PNE and Huddersfield linked with him.

Whether that link turns into anything, remains to be seen. North End are in the market for a centre-back but more so a left-footed player.

Liam Lindsay, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Deepdale, is a realistic target.

The Scot is back with parent club Stoke City but hasn't featured there since January 2020.