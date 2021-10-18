Preston North End chairman says thank you for 'amazing turnout' to honour Trevor Hemmings at Deepdale

Lilywhites chairman Craig Hemmings has penned a thank-you letter to the PNE faithful which was posted on the club's official website.

A crowd of more than 18,000 clicked through the Deepdale turnstiles to say 'thank you boss' to Mr Hemmings who owned North End for 11 years and was involved for more than 48 years,.

In the statement, Craig Hemmings wrote that the family had taken 'great comfort and solace' from the messages and words received since Mr Hemmings passed away last Monday at the age of 86.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground during the game against Derby

He also spoke of the legacy his father left behind and the family's determination to continue it.

Craig Hemmings, who was appointed chairman in June 2019, wrote: "It has been an incredibly difficult and emotional week for anyone who knew Trevor Hemmings. Particularly so for his wife Eva, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all his close family and friends.

"It has given us all great comfort and solace to hear of and read the literally thousands of condolence messages from people of all walks of life.

"As has been said, Trevor was a private man who conducted his many businesses and his considerable charitable works largely out of the public eye. As is slowly coming to light, he didn’t do his charity work for recognition he did it because he cared and he wanted to make a difference. And that he did, considerably.

Trevor Hemmings

"We, his family, were extremely moved by the amazing turnout of fans for the Derby game on Saturday and all the tributes that have been made. Over 18,000 fans in Deepdale giving a rousing standing ovation before kick off cannot fail to make you extremely proud, moved and appreciative.

"The outpouring of affection throughout the week for Trevor has been truly heartwarming. For, as I said, a relatively private man he would have absolutely loved Saturday's tribute and chances are he’d have managed a lap of honour, flat cap held aloft in appreciation.

"The Hemmings family would like to thank everyone who came to the game. Everyone who bought tickets and donated them to others and the wider football and sporting community, whose own kind words have meant so much.

"Also we would like to say an extra thank you to everyone who has worked so hard and contributed this week, both inside and outside the stadium, to make it a memorable occasion. Most especially, the family would like to thank the people of Preston and the whole of Lancashire who made the 5 year old boy (who moved from the London blitz in 1940 to Leyland) feel at home and one of them!

"The game on Saturday has raised tens of thousands of pounds, all of which will go to worthy charities in the Preston region, details will be announced in due course.

"Whilst the result wasn’t as we would’ve preferred (a draw is our second favourite result) the occasion itself will live long in all our memories and everyone’s warmth and good wishes will live forever in our hearts.

"Trevor was a very hard working 'working class' man who through determination, sheer force of nature and no small amount of intelligence and skill achieved so much. He was busy doing deals and working hard right up until the moment he left us. Never a wasted second, that was Trevor Hemmings, that was Dad. May he now rest in peace.

"He leaves a huge legacy that his family and friends are extremely proud of. We in turn will do our utmost to live up to and continue this incredible legacy.

"I will be at the game on Wednesday against Coventry City, cheering on the lads, as will he in spirit. I hope many of you can join us."