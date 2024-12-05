The PNE chairman met with two supporters on Monday after receiving an open letter from two groups representing the fan base

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideally, this would not need to be written. One, because this mess was never the aim. Two, nobody comes out of it looking particularly great. And three, it’s not much fun writing another article with a negative vibe. Unfortunately, you will do well to avoid those when covering Preston North End. Of course, this is about the open letter sent to chairman Craig Hemmings and subsequent, public fallout which, if we are honest, all just comes across as amateur and embarrassing.

It’s only seven days ago the two groups representing PNE supporters published their letter, in which the intention was clear and admirable. Credit has to go to Hemmings for arranging a meeting so swiftly. He didn’t have to. Now, he probably wishes he never did. That is not a pop at the people who attended; the result just simply hasn’t been good. The goal was to work together to try and achieve better for the Deepdale club. The immediate outcome, though, has been publicly fired shots, fans slagging each other off and an image of incompetence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, more and more statements. Just how many of those have there been in 2024? It’s quite difficult to comprehend how this was actually allowed to happen. With only a couple of people in attendance, there had to be an expectation that discussions would make it out of that room. If only two individuals heard and learned the chairman’s thoughts, it would be extremely pointless. Evidently, though, this somehow wasn’t made clear enough.

There ought to have been absolute clarity; all concerned have to take responsibility for not ensuring that was the case. For the chairman of the football club - whose family puts in and loses millions of pounds each year - to essentially be left exposed like that is astounding. To get too caught up on the poor organisation of a sit down between three adults may be to miss the point, mind. Because, another outcome is that some pretty remarkable comments have emerged.

It’s important to note these feature in a ‘so-called detailed account’ and are not quotes, but they surely haven’t been pulled out of thin air either: players’ commitment at the end of last season questioned, anger outlined at players’ comments, apparent disharmony within the squad during pre-season in Spain, contradiction of the director’s comments that North End tried to convince Ryan Lowe to stay at the club in August, frustration aired at the director’s follow-up interview on a national radio station.

Clearly, there has been naivety and it was thought these things were being said in private - despite it having since been claimed that an agreement was made to make the meeting public. It’s only normal for people to tailor what they say if on-the-record - football managers will keep lots of thoughts and views to themselves in press conferences. Equally, they might share the odd nugget of information away from the microphone. For Preston, this could’ve and should’ve been avoided so easily. But, it hasn’t been and some awkward, potentially damaging stuff has surfaced. A main argument in the open letter was for the club’s structure to be rethought; a dose of leadership here wouldn’t have gone amiss.