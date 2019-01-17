Preston North End captain Tom Clarke set to miss QPR clash as Alex Neil gives injury update

Preston North End captain Tom Clarke is set to miss the trip to QPR on Saturday after limping off during the draw with Swansea last time out.

At his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning boss Alex Neil revealed that the skipper was unlikely to be ready for the game at Loftus Road due to a calf problem.

Fellow defender Paul Huntington is expected to be fine however having complained of a tight groin against the Swans.

Ben Davies and Louis Moult are both back in training after hamstring injuries but will need more time to build up their fitness.

“I think Hunts will be fine,” Neil said at Springfields.

“As for Tom Clarke, this might just come too soon for him.

“I’m don't think Ben Davies or Louis Moult will be involved in the game, it’s really early days for them.

“The fact they are even joining in is a positive.”