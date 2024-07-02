Preston North End confirm new club captain as Ryan Lowe explains 'no brainer' decision
Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman has been named as club captain.
The departure of skipper Alan Browne, after ten years at Deepdale, was confirmed on Monday morning. And, as reported by the Lancashire Post, Whiteman will now take the armband.
Signed from Doncaster Rovers for a reported £1.8million in January 2021, the midfielder has made 141 appearances for the club - scoring 11 goals.
Whiteman has captained Preston before and back in January, he signed a new ‘long term’ deal at Deepdale. The 28-year-old is now ready to embrace the permanent role.
On the news, PNE’s number four said: “It’s obviously a huge honour and one that I’m really proud of. It’s one of them things now where I’ve got to step up to the mark and lead the lads. It’s one that I’m really looking forward to. It’s an amazing honour and one that I won’t be taking lightly. I’m really happy that I’ve been chosen and it’s a great privilege.”
Manager Ryan Lowe added: “I’ve seen Ben’s leadership credentials ever since I’ve been here and he’s captained the team many times before, so I think it was a no brainer to offer Ben the captaincy. He’s been here a long time already and signed a long-term contract recently, which is great for the club in terms of longevity.
“Ben will say he’ll just carry on as normal, which he will in terms of going about his business day to day. But I think when you’ve got that armband you take on a real responsibility and it’s a position I think he’ll thrive in.”
