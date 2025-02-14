A date for the fifth round clash has been confirmed

Preston North End’s FA Cup tie against Burnley has been confirmed to take place on Saturday, 1 March.

Fifth round proceedings at Deepdale will kick-off at 12:15pm with the game also being shown live on BBC iPlayer. As a result of the cup clash, North End’s league fixture against Swansea City at home has been rearranged to a 7:45pm kick off on Tuesday, 4 March.

Tickets for the FA Cup Lancashire derby will go on sale at 9am on Monday, 17 February. Full details of prices for the tie can be found via the club’s website. Tickets can be bought in-person from the ticket office, over the phone on 0344 856 1966 and online.

Seven of the fifth round fixtures will also be televised across the weekend, with Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers the only match not to be shown on TV. PNE’s clash will be the only fixture exclusively found on iPlayer.

No new technology at Deepdale

VAR will be used at Deepdale during the fifth round but not semi-automated offsides. The new technology will be trialled in the other seven matches due to Premier League grounds all hosting the occasions, but not for North End’s encounter with the Clarets.

The technology was planned to be introduced before the culmination of the current Premier League campaign, but it has been delayed due to ‘teething problems in the testing process’.

However, approval has now been given by PMGOL chief, Howard Webb, and Premier League CEO, Tony Scholes - who previously worked at PNE.

Scholes recently said: “I have to confess, given the difficulties that we had over the first few months of the season I had severe doubts. But the progress made over the last four to six weeks has been significant. We believe we’re going to be adopting the best system and the most accurate system.”