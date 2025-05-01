Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE will play for Championship survival on the final day of the season at Bristol City

Preston North End loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden knows the importance of this weekend’s final day clash at Bristol City.

After last weekend’s defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle - which left the Lilywhites with one win in 14 - PNE will fight to stay in the Championship at Ashton Gate. They head into the game placed 20th, one point above Hull City - who are in 22nd spot.

One of PNE, Hull, Luton Town, Derby County or Stoke City will join Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City in League One next season. Kesler-Hayden, who has been a regular all season for boss Paul Heckingbottom, knows the team have to step up and deliver.

“I think as much as we didn't want this to be the most important game of the season, it is and that's the reality,” he told iFollow PNE. “It's the most important game of the season now and all focus is on that game. There's no talking now. It's just get to the game, give 110% and leave everything out there.

“You don't want to leave that game with any regrets. It's a long summer and you don't want to come out of that game with any single regrets. We need to go into it 110% and we know the fans will be behind us, so we've got to get a result there and hopefully we will.”

“It’ll always have a massive space in my heart.”

While Preston’s plummet towards the bottom of the table in recent weeks threatens to spoil Kesler-Hayden’s stint at Deepdale, on a personal note it has been a pleasing season. On his fifth loan spell away from Aston Villa, the defender won all three Player of the Year awards this week.

“The fans have made it all that much better and I just want to thank them for voting me,” he said. “It's been absolutely incredible for me. On a personal note, I've been so happy in and out of the building. And the way I feel about the place, it’ll always have a massive space in my heart.

“I've just loved every single minute from the people, to the fans, to the match days at home, to the away fans... it's been class and everything that I hoped for from the first day and more. I feel like I've come on leaps and bounds under him (Heckingbottom).

“And I think I was lucky for him to come in and get the job, because without him I don't know where I'd be today. I might not have made so many appearances and might not have improved as much. He's been massive, and Macca. Both of them have really helped me improve on and off the field, to be a better person.”

