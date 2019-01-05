Preston North End boss wants Man City loanee Lukas Nmecha to play to his strengths

Preston boss Alex Neil has urged patience with Lukas Nmecha as the Manchester City prospect finds out about his own game during his loan spell.

The 20-year-old opened his North End account with the equaliser against Aston Villa on Saturday, before making it two in two games with what turned out to be a consolation in the 2-1 New Year’s Day defeat at Rotherham.

Neil says he is working with the England youth international to ensure that he plays to his strengths in his first full season of senior football.

“With young players they peak and trough,” said the PNE boss.

“Experienced players know what they are good at.

“If I asked Paul Gallagher what his strengths were he’d reel them off. If I asked him what his weaknesses were he’d do the same.

“The problem you’ve got with younger players is sometimes they think their weaknesses are their strengths or they want to be a certain type of player.

“But as a player what you’ve got to do is be the best at what you can do, not what you want to be.

“Lukas’ biggest asset at the moment is stretching the game, getting in behind and showing his pace and power.

“He can link play as he will have done at City, and he’s perfectly good at it, but the thing that scares defenders the most is when you’re running away from them.

“It’s just about feeding into him what his strengths are and managing them.”

Nmecha has been accustomed to a break over Christmas and New Year when coming through the ranks at City but has been churning out games due to PNE’s injury crisis in the final third.

“To the lead the line in the system we play is a lot of responsibility for a kid to take on,” said Neil.

“Unfortunately for him recently we haven’t had anyone to share that burden with him.

“He’s taken a lot on his shoulders but I think it will only be good for him in the longer run.

“At times it’s going to be a bit frustrating for him and a bit frustrating for us but he’ll certainly get better.”