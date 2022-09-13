Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe happy with a point but felt bookings hinderers them against Burnley

Vincent Kompany’s side took the lead after 10 minutes as Taylor Harwood-Bellis netted from a Josh Brownhill corner before PNE scored from a corner of their own just three minutes later as Jordan Storey headed the Lilywhites’ first home league goal just over the line, thanks to a check from Hawkeye.

The Clarets had more of the ball and the game but failed to make their possession pay, North End were pushed back but their strength in defence saw them through for a point.

Lowe said: “It was a tough game against a good team. We were solid and resolute without the ball. We had to drop down into mid block and low block to sustain that, they have some good players and play soom good football - their interchanging is very good.

Preston North End's Ali McCann in action.

"I'm pleased with the boys because you're going to come up against teams like that in the Championship, that have good footballers and good movement and it's how you deal with that. I thought we dealt with that fantastically well.

"They had large parts of the possession, which we knew they were going to but we were trying to get them on the counter.

"We got up there but didn't have the quality, we tried to sustain some pressure on them but they're good players and a good team.

"I'm disappointed with the goal from a set play but then also pleased with the goal from the set play. I'm pleased with a point after a tough evening against a good team.”

Ali McCann picked up a booking after just four minutes as he slid in late on Vitinho. The Northern Ireland international did not emerge for the second half.

Lowe wanted his side to match up to Burnley but felt the bookings meant they could not risk being aggressive.

He said: “We knew we'd have to work hard because they're a good team, but so are we. We showed a different side of us tonight, that solid and resolute side in our defensive duties.

"We could have been a bit better and a bit braver and got on the front foot a little more. We started brightly and then one of our players gets booked.

"I spoke to Ali at half time, he wanted to go again and make another tackle but he was cautious that he'd get another yellow card.