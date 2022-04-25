Preston North End boss eyes another helping of derby joy when Blackburn visit Deepdale

The Lilywhites beat Blackpool earlier this month as Lowe experienced his first derby as PNE manager.

He hopes for the same this evening (7.30pm) in a contest Lowe sees as hugely important in North End’s bid to finish the season strongly.

They have just three games left to play and go into the derby in 15th place. A victory would lift them up a place and bring them level on points with Stoke and West Bromwich Albion in the battle for position in mid-table.

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer battles with Blackpool's Gary Madine

Higher up, Rovers need the points to keep alive their play-off hopes, so it’s all to play for in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Lowe said: “Every derby is important, the Blackpool one was a bit more.

"When you play your local rivals bragging rights are important, some of our fans might be at work with Blackburn fans on Tuesday morning.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne

"I was brought up in a city where bragging rights are massively important in a derby game.

"Hopefully our players can give the fans the bragging rights.

"I want the same from them as we got against Blackpool, you’ve got to ask for that in a derby don’t you?

"One of my jobs is to make the players aware of what games like this mean to the fans and the players do know what it means.

"The lads were a little bit low after the Fulham result but it’s about being bright and bubbly in training since then.”

Lowe will have some selection calls to make for tonight’s game.

Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Emil Riis missed out at Fulham through injury, while Greg Cunningham was given a breather on the bench.

Bauer was rested as a precaution after having a bit of discomfort in his Achilles tendon and looks likely to be back in the middle.

Skipper Browne limped out of the Good Friday clash with Millwall, with Riis having been missing since injuring his hamstring scoring against Queens Park Rangers on April 9.