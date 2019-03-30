Preston North End boss Alex Neil says defensive errors were their downfall in the defeat to Reading.

Alex Neil felt Preston North End only had themselves to blame for their defeat against Reading.

The Lilywhites lost 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium, a result which ended their 12-game unbeaten run.

Jayden Stockley scores Preston's late goal

They had also won six away games on the bounce until this point but a seventh proved a step too far.

Reading scored twice in six minutes after the half-hour mark, Yakou Meite getting on the end of Mo Barrow's cross to net the first.

The second goal came when Barrow took advantage of a weak back pass from Ben Davies and then hesitation between Jordan Storey and Declan Rudd to score.

Jayden Stockley pulled a goal back for North End deep into stoppage-time.

Paul Gallagher and Sean Maguire lead the applause of the Preston fans at the final whistle

PNE boss Neil said: "I didn't think in the early part of the game there was anything in it.

"I thought both teams passed the ball around a little, did a bit of probing but without any penetration really.

"The first goal, we dived in and the lad Barrow turned us, it was a good turn.

"He put the ball in and we hadn't picked the man up at the back post who gets the goal.

"So defensively it was poor from us although Reading will be pleased that it was well worked from them.

"The next goal needed to be ours if we were going to get anything back from the game but it was us who conceded.

"We lost the first header and it was a basic error down the side, the cut back was a bit light - not enough weight on it.

"Then there was a mix-up if you like, a lack of decision making and their lad nipped in and got his goal.

"We only really have ourselves to blame for the two goals, we played as equal part in it as their attacking lads did, that is frustrating.

"It doesn't matter who you play in this league, if you give them a two-goal head start it makes for a tough ask."

Neil brought on Stockley and Brandon Barker at half-time but Barker lasted only 11 minutes before suffering a hamstring strain.

"We made two really aggressive substitutions at half-time to try and get ourselves back into the match, we thought that if we got the next goal the position Reading find themselves in, they might be a bit nervous," said Neil.

"But the goal didn't come early enough and we lost Brandon Barker after about 10 minutes.

"We huffed and puffed and didn't create many opportunities."