Preston North End boss Alex Neil salutes Norwich for keeping faith with Farke

Norwich City’s bravery in sticking with Daniel Farke is being rewarded with their determined push for promotion.

That is how Preston boss Alex Neil sees it as he gets ready to face his old club at Deepdale tonight.

Teemu Pukki has been amongst the goals

Farke succeeded Neil at Carrow Road, former PNE manager Alan Irvine having held the fort as caretaker for a couple of months.

Norwich finished 14th in Farke’s first season and did not start this campaign too brightly.

Their first win in the league was four games in, against PNE in August.

They have risen up the league and go into tonight’s game unbeaten in six and fresh from a derby win over Ipswich. Neil said: “Norwich are obviously a good side and have done very well this season.

“When we went to their place, Daniel was under a bit of pressure.

“There was talk about him worrying about his job.

“So he will be pleased with how they have done this season, a lot of his signings from Germany have really stepped up to the plate for him.

“Teemu Pukki has been an inspired signing.

“Norwich have a really good balance and a good depth to the squad.”

Pukki, a Bosman signing from Brondby last summer, has netted 21 goals – five of them in the Finnish striker’s last four games.