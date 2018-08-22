Preston North End boss Alex Neil rues missed chances in Norwich defeat

Alex Neil rued his side’s missed chances as Preston North End went down 2-0 at Norwich on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites had the better of the play for large parts at Carrow Road but a game that was low on quality was settled by late goals from Teemu Pikki and Alex Tettey.

“I thought we were okay at best really,” said Neil.

“I always thought the first goal was going to change the game.

“We had the first three, four real chances of the match before they get their first goal.

“Darnell Fisher has a great chance at the back post when Tim Krul’s made a save and is on the ground and he doesn’t hit the target.

“Louis Moult has had a header and Krul’s made another good save and we’ve smashed the underside of the bar.

“If you get the first goal then things turn. If you don't score when you're on top then it's a problem."

Norwich’s opening goal came shortly after Callum Robinson had seen an effort come back off the woodwork, Krul getting fingertips on the shot to help it onto the bar.

“I thought the first 30 minutes of the second half were when we played our best and they get the goal right at the end of that period and that gives them a lift and then Alex Tettey spanks one in with his left foot from 25 yards,” said Neil.

“There not much we can do about that one but the first one is disappointing.

“A couple of our players get pulled out of position and that's something we work on.”