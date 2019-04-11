Preston North End boss Alex Neil responds to links with West Brom manager’s job

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has spoken about the latest speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion job.

Neil faced the media at Springfields on Thursday morning to preview Saturday’s trip to Albion – it is Gentry Day for PNE fans.

He said: “I’m not going to talk about West Brom, I’m manager of Preston North End.

“People can talk all they want to talk.

“At the end of the day I have a job to do here and we have a match to prepare for on Saturday.

“That is where my focus is.

“The fact we are playing West Brom is probably why the speculation has reared its head again.

“It is what it is, I’m not in control of that.

“Until you hear me or Peter Ridsdale or someone who is in the know actually talking about, we can’t comment.”

Asked if he found the link to West Brom flattering, Neil said: “If I’m being honest I take this with a pinch of salt.

“The reason why is that I have been managing for quite a while considering how young I am and I have been involved in both sides.

“I have been involved where people are talking about my work and want to get me, getting praised.

“But I have also been on the other side when people are saying I’m rubbish and want me sacked.

“When you are managing you can’t dwell into these things.

“I don’t look at anything like this.

“Regardless of how well you are doing there is always going to be someone saying you are rubbish.

“There is always going to be someone regardless of how poor you are doing who will fight your corner.

“That is the nature of football, unfortunately not everyone likes everybody.

“So I don’t read into anything, I don’t read speculation.”