Preston North End boss Alex Neil points finger at referee Lee Probert

Alex Neil felt blasted referee Lee Probert’s decision not to send off Matt Palmer after Preston North End’s defeat to Rotherham.

The Millers midfielder brought down Tom Barkhuizen just 12 minutes in with the winger closing in on a one-on-one chance.

North End manager Alex Neil gives instructions to Lukas Nmecha and Graham Burke

The man in the middle produced just a yellow card to PNE’s fury, the visitors going on to miss a host of first-half chances.

Will Vaulks’ thunderbolt of a free-kick gave the hosts the lead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time.

Michael Smith doubled their advantage with a quarter-of-an-hour to play. with Lukas Nmecha pulling a goal back, North End unable to muster an equaliser late on.

“I don’t think there’s any doubts it’s a sending-off offence,” said Neil. “The recovering defender is too far away and is never getting there in a million years.

“What they talk about is if it’s a goalscoring opportunity then it’s a sending off.

“If you’re telling me Tom Barkhuizen didn’t have a goalscoring opportunity then I must have been watching a different game.

“He’s the wrong side of the defender and he’s bearing down on goal and it’s only a yellow card.

“I’m not an advocate of getting people sent off willy nilly but what I am an advocate of is the rules.

“It’s all about interpretation, Lee Probert’s not given that and I think nine out of 10 referees would and then the game is very different from there. It’s a game-altering moment.”

Barkhuizen was in the thick of the action as PNE saw chances come and go before Vaulks’ free-kick opener.

The winger dragged one shot wide before playing in Graham Burke when he could have gone for goal himself. “What happened with Tom is with the first one he shoots when he should pass and then by trying to repair the first one in a different situation he passes when he should shoot,” said Neil.

Defeat came on the day that PNE made a fast start to the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites confirmed a deal for Walsall winger Josh Ginnelly, the former Aston Villa and Burnley man joining for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He could soon be followed by prolific Exeter frontman Jayden Stockley with the Grecians confirming several clubs had met his release clause yesterday, PNE believed to be the strong frontrunners.

“We’ve got a couple of irons in the fire,” said Neil.

“It’s always difficult for me to say without anything being confirmed. I can’t turn around and say we’re going to do this and that, and then all of a sudden they go somewhere else.

“We’re working on a couple of things.”