Preston North End boss Alex Neil pleased with his new signings and doesn't expect to lose key 'assets' in January

Preston North End boss Alex Neil is pleased with the club's early January transfer business and has reiterated the desire to keep hold of their prize assets.

The Lilywhites signed Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts on Thursday, having made Josh Ginnelly their first buy of the window on New Year's Day.

PNE boss Alex Neil instructs Lukas Nmecha and Graham Burke during the New Year's Day defeat at Rotherham

Certainly with striker Stockley and midfielder Potts, Neil has two players with enough experience under their belts to make an impact quickly.

Ginnelly might fit more into the mould of raw talent to polish up but he will bring pace to the attack from wide areas.

Speaking at Springfields on Friday morning at his press conference to look ahead to Sunday's FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers, Neil said: "It's always important to do business.

"In the summer we talked about not getting a targetman and a lot of the players we did sign were more future players than immediate fixes if you like.

"It is nice to get some guys in of an age where hopefully with their experience they can help and immediately impact the squad."

In terms of other clubs potentially looking at some of the North End squad, Neil is confident of holding on to his key players.

Neil said: "I have heard nothing of the sort in regards to any of our players.

"We are not in a situation where there is any requirement to sell if that helps answer that question.

"The owner doesn't want to sell any of the assets of the club and none of the boys have made any noises to me that they want to go elsewhere.

"At the moment I fully anticipate and expect us to close the window having not lost any major assets."