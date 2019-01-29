Preston North End boss Alex Neil on what to expect before the transfer window shuts

Alex Neil says Preston North End have completed their incoming transfer business for January but that fringe players could leave before Thursday night's deadline.

Five players have arrived at Deepdale this month and the PNE boss is happy with the business done and the backing he’s had this month.

Preston North End boss Alex Neil

There is still some scope for outgoing trade to be done ahead of the 11pm cut-off, with Neil keen for some players on the fringes to go.

Left-back Kevin O’Connor is primed for another move having spent the first half of the season at Crewe on loan.

There could be loan moves yet for Graham Burke and Michael Crowe.

“We have done a lot of work,” said Neil speaking at Springfields on Tuesday morning.

Kevin O'Connor is likely to be on the move again

“To be fair to the club and the boss, they have put the money in and have backed us, given us reinforcements when we needed it because we were missing a lot of players.

“I think we have now got a healthy squad, we have a few on the way back who will be important to us.

“But I can’t foresee us doing any more work between now and the end of the window.

"There might be a couple of lads who we need to get out to get games.

“We don’t want to keep lads hanging about here if they aren’t going to be involved with us.”

Josh Ginnelly’s arrival from Walsall on New Year’s Day set the ball rolling on the incoming business – a deal for the 21-year-old winger put in place ahead of the opening of the window.

Jayden Stockley joined on January 3 from Exeter City, with Brad Potts snapped-up from Barnsley the same day.

Connor Ripley was next in on January 9, the goalkeeper joining from Middlesbrough after spending the first half of the campaign at Accrington Stanley on loan.

Last week, Preston signed right-back Joe Rafferty from Rochdale.