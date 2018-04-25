Preston North End boss Alex Neil has transfer plans in place

Preston’s recruitment in the transfer market during the summer will be a continuation of an ongoing process rather than any knee-jerk reaction, says Alex Neil.

Get all your latest Lancashire Post sports news by following @LP_Sport on Twitter

North End manager Alex Neil

While the PNE boss has not given up on making the top six, he has never taken his eye off what needs to be done in the close season.

Neil has regularly watched games when North End have had a clear midweek, as have his coaching staff.

On Tuesday night, he took in Rochdale’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth in the company of Peter Ridsdale.

“We have been looking from day one,” said Neil.

“When I first came in I assessed the squad and what we had got.

“This is an ongoing process , not a case of now it is looking difficult, we better start planning.

“We’ve had plans in place for a long time but there will be tweaks as we go along.

“We get out to see games all the time, watching particular players and teams.

“Every time there is a card, we are out watching games.

“In terms of taking things in, the work ethic and getting the job done, I don’t think many can do the amount of time we have done.”

While PNE have tended to concentrate on the younger end of the market, Neil has not totally ruled out recruiting an older player.

A common conversation this season has been about a shortage of experience in the forward areas.

“We have a recruitment process,” said Neil.

“Needless to say if the right player crops up and he is an older player, we will try and sign him.

“Our recruitment process has served us relatively well.

“We have restrictions to work within but the simple fact is that when we look at the window, we want to come out the other side stronger than going into it.

“Most of our players are signed up on reasonable deals, there are a couple of bits of business to be done there.”