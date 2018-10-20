Preston North End boss Alex Neil gives his verdict on Hull City's penalty after 1-1 draw

Preston North End boss Alex Neil had mixed feelings about the penalty awarded to Hull City in the 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Jordan Storey reacts to Jarrod Bowen scoring from the spot for Hull

The visitors went in front on 85 minutes when Jarrod Bowen scored from the spot after Jordan Storey was penalised for a pull back on Chris Martin.

A cross from the right deflected off the head of Ben Davies and beyond the tangle between Storey and Martin with referee Gavin Ward having no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Neil felt his young defender was hard done by in a way but also admitted that had it happened at the other end, he would have been calling for a penalty.

“I’ve seen it back and it’s a bit soft,” said the PNE boss.

Jarrod Bowen sends Chris Maxwell the wrong way

“I don’t think Chris Martin is getting to the ball.

“It’s one of those strange ones where if it’s their penalty area I want it for my team whereas when it’s in your penalty area it’s a bit soft against you.

“It’s a bit unfortunate because both of them have got hold of each other and Chris, being an experienced player against someone who is only playing their second game in the league for us, goes down.

“If that was my striker I’d be saying, ‘good, experienced play, you’ve managed to help us go on and nearly win the game’.

“I’ve no complaints or no qualms about it.”