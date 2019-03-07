Preston North End boss Alex Neil gives an update on Callum Robinson and Louis Moult’s returns from injury

Preston North End boss Alex Neil is hoping to have Callum Robinson and Louis Moult back in action sooner rather than later after the pair returned to training.

Ten-goal forward Robinson has been out since the end of November when he limped out of the 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers with a serious hamstring injury.

Louis Moult and Callum Robinson are closing in on returns to action

Moult returned to the squad at Stoke at the end of January after his own hamstring injury only to limp out of the warm-up.

PNE are next in action at Blackburn on Saturday as they look to make it 10 games unbeaten in the Championship.

“Callum’s looking sharp and we’re hoping to get him back involved as soon as we can,” Neil said at his pre-match press conference at Springfields on Thursday morning.

“Louis Moult has come back into training as well.

“I’m not sure that they’ll make the weekend but they’re certainly making good progress and we’re hoping to have them back in the squad as soon as possible.”

Neil also revealed captain Tom Clarke missed the draw with Bristol City with a knee problem.

“Tom’s getting better,” the PNE boss said.

“He got a knock on his knee so wasn’t quite ready for that game.”