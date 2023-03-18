News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
3 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
7 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
7 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
7 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
8 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Preston North End boss admits Middlesbrough were better than they expected and counts his side out of play-off race

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admitted that Middlesbrough were a better side than he expected after his side were beaten 4-0 at the Riverside.

By Tom Sandells
Published 18th Mar 2023, 18:06 GMT- 2 min read
Read More
Boro 4-0 PNE – Match report on Gentry Day to forget

Chuba Akpom opened the scoring in the first half and Michael Carrick’s men took a slender lead into the break before former PNE man Cameron Archer netter a second half double to take the game away from the visitors. Bambo Diaby was sent off just a few minutes before the end of the game and Boro still had time to take advantage of their extra man as Marcus Forss made it four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a special occasion for North End fans as they celebrated their annual Gentry Day in memory of those connected with the club who have passed away over the last 12 months, though the football did not live up to the billing.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe reacts after Middlesbrough score their third goal
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe reacts after Middlesbrough score their third goal
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe reacts after Middlesbrough score their third goal
Most Popular

Lowe was disappointed with what his side offered on the day, knowing what it meant to the Lilywhites’ faithful.

He said: “It was a tough afternoon. I'm gutted really, with the day all round and Gentry Day - the fans were brilliant, singing in their numbers. We knew it was going to be tough but it was a little bit tougher than I expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What I will say is we've been on a fantastic run of seven games unbeaten, some good wins, some good draws fighting back. I thought today we didn't make enough tackles.

"They're a good team, Middlesbrough, we know that, they're on a crest of a wave but the goals we conceded were not what we would expect to concede and we're disappointed with them.”

Preston have been within a few wins of the play-off places for much of the season, and have spent a few games in the top six, but Lowe has officially counted his side out of the play-off race after the defeat.

He saw the heavy loss to Boro as a lesson of how good a side, and his side, needs to be in order to be near the top of the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lowe said: “We can't be too down because the lads have been on a fantastic run but I think today shows that's why we're not play-off contenders because you have to come here and perform to the levels, to have a chance of being promotion contenders.

"We were nowhere near the level today but having said that the lads have been fantastic. It's one we can dust ourselves down very quickly, there is a little bit of a break now for us then we go into a derby in two weeks time hoping to put that right.”

Ryan LoweChuba AkpomMiddlesbrough