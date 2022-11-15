Preston North End boss admits league position could be better but pleased with spot at World Cup break

North End are ninth as the Championship pauses for four weeks, following their 4-2 defeat to Millwall at the weekend. Had they won against the Lions however Preston would have been fourth, instead they’re three places outside of the play-offs although they are on the same points as Millwall who jumped up into sixth.

Lowe said: “I'd have loved to have been fourth going into the break, of course, like everyone else. That's the frustrating part. I'm not disappointed in that, where we are, you only have to look at what we're doing and how we're doing it.

"To be in joint sixth after 21 games I'd have bitten your hand off at that. A lot of people would have. I'm pleased, we asked to stay in the top half and I think the result on Friday meant we knew we'd stay in the top 10.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle

"To be joint sixth is a good achievement so far. I said to the group that we'll go away, have a bit of a break then come in and work hard, we'll put the wrongs right a little bit, simplify one or two things and go again.”

After playing 21 league games since July 30, it is time for a break for most of PNE’s players. Alan Browne and Robbie Brady will be on international duty shortly with the Republic of Ireland but otherwise the PNE players have time off, with most having holidays planned.

Lowe is hoping to have two further bodies back after the break for the opening clash against Blackburn Rovers on December 10, those being Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott who have suffered groin and hamstring injuries respectively.

“The lads will have six or seven days and then we'll have a three week build up into the Blackburn game because we have a month,” Lowe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's fair that the lads get rested and recovered and we all have a break and then we'll get ready again.