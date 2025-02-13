BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: John Eustace, Manager of Blackburn Rovers reacts after the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Hull City AFC at Ewood Park on December 29, 2024 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

PNE’s Lancashire rivals are looking for their third head coach since 2022

John Eustace was confirmed as Derby County manager earlier today with Blackburn Rovers announcing the 45-year-old’s exit via a club statement.

News broke last week that Eustace had given the green light to The Rams after the club had targeted him to fill their vacant manager position. He leaves his role at Ewood Park just over 12 months on from his appointment.

Rovers' statement read: ‘Blackburn Rovers can confirm that John Eustace has left his role as Head Coach to take up a position with another Championship club.

‘While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice.

‘The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league.

‘However, with 14 games remaining and a real chance to push for a play-off place, the focus remains on achieving our ambitions. Football is always evolving, and while we part ways with John Eustace, this also presents an exciting opportunity for the new head coach to build on our current positive position.

‘We remain in a good place in the league and the togetherness of the players, staff and supporters can all play a huge role in making it a successful end to the season. We would like to thank John Eustace, along with his assistants Matt Gardiner and Keith Downing, for their dedication and hard work over the past year. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“David Lowe will continue to take temporary charge of first-team affairs, supported by Damien Johnson, Ben Benson, Mike Sheron and Paul Butler, until a permanent successor is appointed.”

Eustace finished his playing days at Pride Park and made more than 60 appearances for the Rams across two spells at the club. Following his appointment, Derby owner David Clowes said: “I’m excited to welcome John back to Derby County. Fans will remember him for his craft, commitment and intelligence. He was a real leader.

“I’ve followed his managerial career with interest, and it’s clear he has the qualities we need to maintain our progress. He helped both Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City avoid relegation, before taking Birmingham to sixth place prior to his departure.

“He has repeated that achievement at Blackburn Rovers, leaving behind a team in the play-off places. I am thrilled that he shares our belief in the potential of Derby County and that he wants to play a leading role in our plans.”

Lee Carsley is the current bookies’ favourite to be named as Eustace's successor, having spent the last three and a half years as manager of England U21 - and the final three months of 2024 as Gareth Southgate's temporary replacement as boss of the senior team.

The 50-year-old spent two years as a player at Blackburn at the start of the millennium, but has never held a full-time managerial role with his only experience coming from caretaker stints at the likes of Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that managers such as Gary O’Neil, Aitor Karanka and Carlos Carvalhal are all on Rovers’ shortlist.