The full-back has been an ever-present in the North End side this season

Kaine Kesler-Hayden has been a breath of fresh air for the Preston North End management team.

Signed in the summer on a season-long loan from Premier League side Aston Villa, the full-back quickly became a fan favourite. He has made 35 appearances across all competitions, playing more than 2,600 minutes - the third highest of North End’s outfield players.

The 22-year-old is a right-back by trade but has played on the left plenty of times during his spell at PNE, due to injuries elsewhere in the squad. His performances have been at a consistently high level over the course of the campaign.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden | CameraSport - pal

Naturally, with the season heading towards the final few months, the likelihood of Kesler-Hayden heading back to Villa in the summer and not returning comes into focus. Whatever happens with the defender, assistant manager Stuart McCall thinks it has been a great advert for the loan market.

"Yeah, well we've got to do our best to get him back!" said McCall. "But yeah, that's what happens with loan players. Clubs give people opportunities to come in and do well. Then they go back and they might not come back to you.

"But that's just a fact. I know he's loving his time here and we're loving having him. And while he's here we'll look to keep improving him, improving himself and yeah, he's enjoyable to work with.”

“He’s a top-class defender.”

Kesler-Hayden’s energy up and down the flank has been relentless for Preston. His speed and athleticism has seen him carry an attacking threat this season, with three assists provided. McCall believes the Villa man’s defending has been at a top, top level as well.

"Certain things along the way we've looked at, we've tweaked with him and given him little pointers on what he should be looking to do better or whatever,” said McCall. “But the more I see him, listen, he’s a great attacking outlet to have.

“But for me, first and foremost he's a top-class defender. Whether it be recovery runs, 1v1s, even his heading the other night at the back post. There were balls getting slung in there and you don't expect that from an attacking full back, but he defends his box and he's a real strong, defensive player - as much as he gives us going forward as well.”