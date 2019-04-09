Preston North End are a 'different' proposition for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has described Preston North End as ‘different’ to that he has generally come across in the Championship.

Bielsa’s side have twice played PNE this season for him to have a good look at them – while his extensive scouting dossiers no doubt contain more information.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa

Both games this season were at Elland Road, with North End winning 2-0 in the Carabao Cup before Leeds beat them 3-0 in the league three weeks later.

Before both of those games, Bielsa, pictured, made reference to the Lilywhites’ style and how he was impressed by it.

At his press conference ahead of the visit to Deepdale, the Argentinian said: “It’s a different team inside the Championship because they play with a different style.

"The players they are using are different to the normal players.”

Brandon Barker is congratulated by his Preston team-mates after scoring in the Carabao Cup victory over Leeds at Elland Road

Bielsa’s view is certainly an interesting one and in many ways should be taken as a compliment.

He brings Leeds to PNE tonight on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City last Saturday.

That loss saw Sheffield United leapfrog them, the Blades having beaten North End 1-0.

Leeds have a doubt over Pablo Hernandez, the Spaniard injuring his ankle at Birmingham.

If he doesn’t make it, Bielsa has confirmed that his place will go to Kemar Roofe.

North End's win at Elland Road in August came courtesy of a Daniel Johnson penalty and a stunning solo goal from Brandon Barker.

They played for an hour with 10 men after Ryan Ledson was sent-off for a two-footed challenge on Lewis Barker - at the time on loan from Chelsea.