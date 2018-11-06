Preston North End announce return of 'Deepdale Dozen' ticket offer starting on Boxing Day

Preston North End have announced the return of their 'Deepdale Dozen' ticket initiative.

READ MORE: Man City loanee Lukas Nmecha gets backing of Preston North End boss Alex Neil

The offer applies for the final 12 home games of the season starting from the Boxing Day meeting with Hull City at Deepdale.

Preston fans look on during the recent home win over Wigan

Adult prices range from £240 in the Sir Tom Finney Family Zone and Alan Kelly Town End, to £270 in the Sir Tom Finney Stand or Invincibles Pavilion and £300 in the premium sections of the ground.

Seniors, aged 65 and over, can buy their tickets for £160, £200 or £230.

For 19 to 24-year-olds the prices range from £150 to £200 while for those aged 11 to 18 it is £60 to £90 with under 11s £10 or £20.

Finance deals are also available.

The tickets go on sale on Monday, November 12, at 9am and are available in person at Deepdale, by calling 0344 856 1966 or from MyPNE.com.

They will be on sale until kick-off of the Hull game.