Preston North End announce Gentry Day ticket details and subsidised coach travel to Barnsley

The club are subsidising travel to Oakwell on April 30, with coach seats just £7 per person.

That offer has been made in response to South Yorkshire Police insisting on a 12.30pm kick-off and the fact it is the first Gentry Day to be held live since April 2019 – the pandemic prevented that in 2020 and 2021.

North End have received a 3,100 allocation and there will be priority sales.

Preston North End's Gentry Day flag on show at Nottingham Forest's ground last season

They go on sale to ambassadors tomorrow (Friday, April 15) between 9am and 1pm over the phone or in person at the ticket office. Sales to ambassadors will continue over the weekend online and in person at the ticket office on Saturday.

Supporters with 300 or more loyalty points will second dibs on Tuesday, then on Wednesday sales will be to those with 280 points or more.

Season card holders get their turn on Thursday (April 21), then it open sale to supporters with any purchase history on Friday, April 22.

Prices are adults £23, seniors (65 and over) £16, 19 to 21-year-olds £16, 12 to 18-year-olds £10 and U12s £5 – applicable when purchased alongside an adult, senior or young adult ticket.

Coach travel is £7, with coaches going from Deepdale and Leyland.

On Wednesday the kick-off time was changed, that despite PNE, Barnsley and the EFL making strong representations to South Yorkshire Police.

North End said: “Both football clubs and the EFL have made numerous representations to the police explaining that there is no history of crowd disorder between the two clubs and as it is our designated Gentry Day it is a day of both remembrance and celebration not a day when we expect any disturbance.

"Despite our best efforts, the South Yorkshire Police have threatened the withdrawal of Barnsley’s safety certificate unless the kick off time is brought forward to 12.30pm on that day.