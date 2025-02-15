Match referee Andrew Kitchen speaks to Hannibal Mejbri during today's game against Preston North End | Getty Images

Both Preston North End and Burnley have published club statements in the aftermath of Saturday’s goalless draw at Deepdale.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Lancashire clubs have addressed the second-half incident involving PNE striker Milutin Osmajic and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, which led to a halt in play for several minutes.

North End boss Paul Heckingbottom and his opposite number, Scott Parker, weighed in on the commotion in their post-match interviews, with the latter confirming that the Clarets had reported the incident which had left Hannibal ‘very emotional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement subsquently issued by PNE read: ‘Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajić during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

‘Milutin Osmajić has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.

‘The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found. No further comment will be made at this time.’

Burnley’s read: ‘Burnley Football Club is aware of an alleged comment made to Hannibal by Milutin Osmajic during our game against Preston North End which was reported to officials both during and after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘During the second-half Hannibal made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment who has registered the complaint.

‘The Club would like to thank the officials for their professional handling of the incident. The Club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal and there will be no further comment made until the investigation has been completed.’

For your next PNE read: George Hodgson’s Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley