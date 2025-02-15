Preston North End and Burnley publish statements following Milutin Osmajic and Hannibal Mejbri 'incident' at Deepdale
The two Lancashire clubs have addressed the second-half incident involving PNE striker Milutin Osmajic and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, which led to a halt in play for several minutes.
North End boss Paul Heckingbottom and his opposite number, Scott Parker, weighed in on the commotion in their post-match interviews, with the latter confirming that the Clarets had reported the incident which had left Hannibal ‘very emotional.
A statement subsquently issued by PNE read: ‘Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajić during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.
‘Milutin Osmajić has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.
‘The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found. No further comment will be made at this time.’
Burnley’s read: ‘Burnley Football Club is aware of an alleged comment made to Hannibal by Milutin Osmajic during our game against Preston North End which was reported to officials both during and after the game.
‘During the second-half Hannibal made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment who has registered the complaint.
‘The Club would like to thank the officials for their professional handling of the incident. The Club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal and there will be no further comment made until the investigation has been completed.’
For your next PNE read: George Hodgson’s Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.