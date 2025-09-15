Changes within the PNE academy staff announced

Preston North End academy coach Andy Fensome has left the club after a decade of service, to take up an opportunity in the United States.

‘Fenners’ made more than 100 appearances for PNE as a player and coached several youth teams over the course of his 10 plus years on the academy staff. In the 2021/22 campaign, North End’s young guns won the Youth Alliance League and Cup double under Fensome’s stewardship.

In recent years he has worked closely with former Preston captain John Welsh, within the academy. Welsh has now been appointed Lead Senior Professional Development Phase U21 coach. He will work ‘within a more formal U21 setup’ - with the team competing in the Central League and Premier League Cup.

Preston have brought in Ryan Taylor - who played for Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and others during his career - as Lead Development Phase Coach. Taylor will oversee the U19s, having gained his UEFA A License. Long-standing coach Ryan McNally will assist him, while Ollie Ras joins as Lead Foundation Phase coach.

