Preston North End 4-3 Brentford: Our marks out of 10 after another eventful night at Deepdale

Preston North End got the better of a seven-goal thriller against Brentford on Wednesday night.

There were plenty of impressive performances but who was your man of the match?

Preston celebrate Alan Browne's opening goal in the 4-3 win over Brentford

Look below to see if you agree with Adam Lord's player ratings.

Chris Maxwell 7: Conceded three goals but not to blame for any. Produced a big double save with the score at 3-1 early in the second half on a good night

Darnell Fisher 6: A largely positive performance from PNE but a difficult night for Fisher. Was the provider of Callum Robinson's first but needlessly conceded corner for Brentford’s second and was some way from his best

Paul Huntington 7: Back in place of Jordan Storey, Huntington grew into the game after a shaky start and produced some key blocks

Ben Davies 7: The defence may be chopping and changing but Davies is the mainstay and you can see why. Still shipping too many goals as a unit though

Andrew Hughes 7: Struggled at times against Brentford’s pace but a solid enough display from the left back

Ben Pearson 9: Back after his ban, the midfielder’s influence cannot be underestimated. Man of the match on another night for a typically industrious display that included a shot which was well saved

Daniel Johnson 8: A good night for DJ who used the ball well and was the driving force behind PNE’s key fourth goal

Tom Barkhuizen 8: His goal may have had a hint of fortune about it but back in the side after an ankle injury continued his improving form

Alan Browne 8: Plenty to his game just off the front. Worked hard for the team as ever and took his goal well, taking one for the team in the process

Callum Robinson 9: Where to start? Already has more goals, eight, than in whole of last season with his first a really, really sweet strike. At the top of his game

Lukas Nmecha 8: After an off day against Hull the Manchester City loanee was back to his best. Power, pace and skill with one bit of trickery bringing the house down

Sean Maguire 6: Brought on late in the piece and had little chance to make an impact on the game

Paul Gallagher 6: Experienced head for the final few minutes as PNE saw the game out after Maupay’s goal

Louis Moult 6: Two goals off the bench not enough for a start but put himself about during stoppage time