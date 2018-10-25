Preston North End 4-3 Brentford: Our marks out of 10 after another eventful night at Deepdale

Preston North End got the better of a seven-goal thriller against Brentford on Wednesday night.
There were plenty of impressive performances but who was your man of the match?
Look below to see if you agree with Adam Lord's player ratings.
Chris Maxwell 7: Conceded three goals but not to blame for any. Produced a big double save with the score at 3-1 early in the second half on a good night
Darnell Fisher 6: A largely positive performance from PNE but a difficult night for Fisher. Was the provider of Callum Robinson's first but needlessly conceded corner for Brentford’s second and was some way from his best
Paul Huntington 7: Back in place of Jordan Storey, Huntington grew into the game after a shaky start and produced some key blocks
Ben Davies 7: The defence may be chopping and changing but Davies is the mainstay and you can see why. Still shipping too many goals as a unit though
Andrew Hughes 7: Struggled at times against Brentford’s pace but a solid enough display from the left back
Ben Pearson 9: Back after his ban, the midfielder’s influence cannot be underestimated. Man of the match on another night for a typically industrious display that included a shot which was well saved
Daniel Johnson 8: A good night for DJ who used the ball well and was the driving force behind PNE’s key fourth goal
Tom Barkhuizen 8: His goal may have had a hint of fortune about it but back in the side after an ankle injury continued his improving form
Alan Browne 8: Plenty to his game just off the front. Worked hard for the team as ever and took his goal well, taking one for the team in the process
Callum Robinson 9: Where to start? Already has more goals, eight, than in whole of last season with his first a really, really sweet strike. At the top of his game
Lukas Nmecha 8: After an off day against Hull the Manchester City loanee was back to his best. Power, pace and skill with one bit of trickery bringing the house down
Sean Maguire 6: Brought on late in the piece and had little chance to make an impact on the game
Paul Gallagher 6: Experienced head for the final few minutes as PNE saw the game out after Maupay’s goal
Louis Moult 6: Two goals off the bench not enough for a start but put himself about during stoppage time