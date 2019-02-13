Preston North End 3-1 Norwich City: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End hit top form to sweep aside Championship promotion-chasers Norwich at Deepdale on Wednesday night. Look back on all the action as it happened. Ben Davies heads PNE in front against Norwich Each of the 92 Football League clubs' record transfer signings - ranked in order