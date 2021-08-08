Preston North End striker Emil Riis celebrates scoring against Hull City at Deepdale

Preston North End 1 Hull City 4: Player ratings from opening-day clash at Deepdale

Preston North End were beaten 4-1 by Hull City at Deepdale on a very disappointing first day of the season.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 2:00 am
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 2:20 am

Emil Riis gave the Lilywhites an early lead but Keane Lewis-Potter equalised for Hull 10 minutes before half-time.

The Tigers went 2-1 up just past the hour when Richie Smallwood's shot got deflections off Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay.

Josh Magennis poked home Hull's third goal in the 85th minute, with substitute Andy Cannon making it 4-1 in stoppage-time.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the clash.

1. Declan Rudd 5

The goalkeeper only lasted 13 minutes before blurred vision and concussion protocol forced him off.

Photo: Camerasport

2. Jordan Storey 4

Not the centre-back’s best afternoon, with him caught out for the first goal and the fourth deflected off him.

Photo: Camerasport

3. Liam Lindsay 6

Reasonably solid in comparison with his fellow defenders. Won plenty in the air, especially in the first half.

Photo: Camerasport

4. Andrew Hughes 5

Part of a defence which shipped four goals. Started in the middle and moved to left-back for the second half. Mopped up okay in the first half but shaky in the second.

Photo: Camerasport

Player ratingsHull CityAndy Cannon
