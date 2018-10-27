Preston North End 1-1 Rotherham: Our marks out of 10 after Deepdale stalemate

Preston North End were held by Rotherham at Deepdale on Saturday.

Michael Smith's goal on 55 minutes cancelled out Tom Barkhuizen's goal on 39 minutes.

See if you agree with our player ratings

Chris Maxwell 7

Did little wrong, sweeping up well and making saves as required, the best of those coming from Vassell at the start of the second half. Could do nothing about goal

Tom Clarke 6

Struggled at times on return from injury in place of Darnell Fisher, especially when in the final third, but won plenty of defensive headers. Right back not his position

Paul Huntington 6

Early mix-up with Ben Davies nearly let in Michael Smith but put in some decent blocks after that point, which is his bread and butter

STAR MAN: Ben Davies 7

Continues to be the best of the backline and admitted post-match that early season his form wasn’t good enough. Certainly getting there now

Andrew Hughes 6

Worked hard as ever but really struggled against Ryan Williams in the second half and will not watch the goal back with much fondness

Ben Pearson 7

As with most of his team-mates, far from his best game even if industry was there as ever. Saw a late shot saved but just didn’t drive the team on as he can

Daniel Johnson 7

Bright in the opening stages but faded in the second half, rather reflected the team’s performance as a whole

Tom Barkhuizen 7

Showed good movement for his goal but didn’t have the influence on the game he has as his form has improved in the last few games. Couple of good openings came and went

Alan Browne 6

The hard work is always there but didn’t get himself in the attacking positions he has in recent games.as he was again deployed off the front

Callum Robinson 7

Will want that late chance back but it’s hard to criticise a player who has been on such a good run this season. Not on top form

Lukas Nmecha 6

Just simply couldn’t get into the game and dominate central defenders as he has. A different kind of test and will learn from it

Sean Maguire 6

Couple of bright moments but was unable to make much of an impact off the bench. Booked for dissent

Paul Gallagher 7

Showed some good quality on the ball when the game was a bit ragged

Louis Moult 6

There was to be no hat-trick of goals off the bench. Lacked real service in the closing stages