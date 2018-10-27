Preston North End 1-1 Rotherham: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Michael Smith's goal cancelled out Tom Barkhuizen's opener as it ended all square at Deepdale. Look back on all the action as it happened. Callum Robinson comes under pressure from Rotherham skipper Will Vaulks Preston North End will pose first test for new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert