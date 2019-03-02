Preston North End 1-1 Bristol City: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Daniel Johnson's goal is cancelled out by Famara Diedhiou as the spoils are shared at Deepdale. Look back on all the action as it happened. Ryan Ledson battles for the ball on his return to the PNE side against Bristol City Preston North End show a £7m loss before player sales in last financial year